Outgoing ANC Gauteng Provincial Chairperson David Makhura has called on the more than 1 000 delegates who are attending the 14th provincial conference not to focus solely on the election of the new leadership.

He says the Provincial Executive Conference (PEC) has also decided to focus on adopting reports from the Secretariat and the commissions.

Makhura delivered his last report at the conference under way in Benoni on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Makhura’s address:

ANC National Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe officially opened the conference earlier.

Makhura says this conference has to be solution driven in order to change its status core at the grass roots level.

“It is absolutely important comrades and compatriots gathered here, that we regard ourselves having come here, that we’re here to seek solutions, policy solutions to people’s problems. And our people out there expect nothing less. The sequence of our discussion, you will see, today we will only focus on reports, that I have referred to and tomorrow we are going to go to Commissions.”

Ekurhuleni’s participation

It was earlier resolved that the five branches from Ekurhuleni Region will participate in the conference.

Ekurhuleni also has 19 quarantined votes, where Mzwandile Masina was provisionally elected as the regional Chairperson at a conference last month.

Provincial Secretary of the ANC Jacob Khawe says the PEC has agreed to allow them into the conference, but their votes will be quarantined and the matter of Ekurhuleni will be attended to by the PEC in due course.

This has seen the 14th Gauteng elective conference delayed for several hours, as the PEC was in discussions on the way forward on the matter.

Khawe says there’s nothing more that can further delay the resumption of the conference.

“The conference should ago ahead and these branches be allowed to participate in the conference, as all other delegates and vote like any other delegate. However, until you conclude their issue, you should quarantine their votes. So that’s the decision of the PEC,” says Khawe.