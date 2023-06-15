The African National Congress (ANC) is exploring its options after the High Court in Johannesburg dismissed its appeal to an earlier ruling, ordering it to hand over its cadre deployment records to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

In the judgment delivered on Tuesday, the court found that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal of the February ruling, that ordered the governing party to release complete records of its national cadre deployment committee records dating back to 1 January 2013 within five days.

This was after DA MP Leon Schreiber lodged an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) in 2021.

While the DA argues that the ruling forces the ANC to hand over its cadre deployment records within five days, it is unclear whether the official opposition will be in possession of the ANC’s records by the end of the week.

This comes as the party says it is still studying the judgment.

ANC Spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri told SABC News that the party was still studying the full text contextualising the judgment.

In addition, the party says it is in consultation with its legal counsel on legal recourse, which the party says it will elaborate on soon.

DISCUSSION | Analysis of DA, ANC court battle over cadre deployment policy: