The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the African National Congress (ANC) is now legally required to release its cadre deployment records. It comes after the High Court in Johannesburg dismissed the ANC’s bid to appeal an earlier ruling, ordering the party to release its cadre deployment records from 2013. The DA is seeking to have cadre deployment declared unconstitutional by the courts.

The DA leader is John Steenhuisen says, “They have got no choice. It is a judicial process and an order of the court. Should they fail to execute the order of the court, we will have to go back to court and get an order to compel them to do it. But they have already boxed themselves into a corner now and it is in their interest, and in the public’s interest, for those documents to now be made available so that we can understand the anatomy of State Capture and cadre deployment and we can ensure it never happens again in SA.”

Meanwhile DA MP, Leon Schreiber has told SABC News that the court found that “there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal”.

The ANC was not immediately available for comment.

State-owned entities.

In February, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola told the DA that ANC will continue with its cadre deployment to rebuild state-owned entities.

Lamola said cadre deployment has worked in the past at Eskom and the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

He used former Eskom CEO Thulani Gcabashe and former SARS Commissioner Pravin Gordhan as two examples.