ANC confirms talks with EFF regarding City of Ekurhuleni

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, has confirmed the party is in talks with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with regards to the City of Ekurhuleni.

Mbalula’s comments follow the ousting of African Independent Congress (AIC) councilor Sivuyile Ngodwana as Ekurhuleni mayor on Thursday, in a vote of no confidence motion sponsored by ActionSA.

Mbalula says that the party will also meet with the EFF’s top leadership to ensure that services are delivered for the residents of Ekurhuleni.

“So our region, our province has been talking to the EFF. That meeting with Floyd is coming which we will meet as the political principals of the ANC and EFF. So those talks are continuing and we are still going to talk because it is in the interests of the people to resolve issues before the seventh so that there is stability in Ekurhuleni, so that there is good governance people get services.”

