ANC celebrates 112 year anniversary today

Today marks the 112 year anniversary of the African National Congress (ANC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will start the day with a wreath laying ceremony at one of the party’s veterans, Enos Mabuza’s grave this morning in Mpumalanga.

He will later lead party officials and some NEC members to a cake cutting ceremony at the Mbombela stadium and have lunch with veterans late in the day.

The annual ANC birthday celebrations will culminate in the presentation of the January 8 statement by the party President.

MEDIA ADVISORY: ANC CELEBRATES ITS 112TH ANNIVERSARY

This started in 1972, and it unveils the party’s program of action for the year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the NEC statement on Saturday, as January 8 falls within the working week.

As a build up to the Saturday celebrations, all ANC NEC members led by their President are in Mpumalanga interacting with different communities.

But, for the first time in its history, the ANC celebrates its birthday after having expelled its former Secretary-General Ace Magashule and with its former President Jacob Zuma said to have expelled himself from the party after choosing to support another party.

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula updates on January 8 build up: