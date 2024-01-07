ANC is in the process of renewal and re-building itself: Mashatile

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) Deputy president Paul Mashatile says the ANC is in the process of renewal and re-building itself despite all the problems it is encountering. Mashatile was attending a church services at Church On the Hill in Kamagugu outside Mbombela on behalf of president Cyril Ramaphosa who could not make it due to other commitments.

Mashatile says the ANC was established from the church therefore attending church services is the party’s traditions.

He says the ANC has been building on a solid foundation and cannot be destroyed.

The Deputy president says within the ANC there are ill-disciplined members whose intentions are to collapse the party.

“Our house is still standing 112 years because it’s build on a strong foundation and I said like any family your family members who behave in a particular way and I said other would want to break windows, others would want to kick the doors. But there are those of us who are rebuilding, renewing and this house would never fall.”

ANC Deputy President Comrade Paul Mashatile, arriving at the Church on the Hill in Mbombela. The ANC Deputy President is accompanied by NEC members Comrades Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, Bheki Cele, Ronald Lamola, and the Mpumalanga Provincial Chairperson Comrade Mandla Ndlovu.… pic.twitter.com/Nnce7H1bNQ — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 7, 2024

