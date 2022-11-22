The incumbent ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and NEC member, Zweli Mkhize have been nominated for the position of president of the ANC at the 55th National Conference next month.

Ramaphosa got a total tally of 2 037 and Mkhize 916. The chairperson of the ANC Electoral Committee, Kgalema Motlanthe made the announcement at the party headquarters in Johannesburg this afternoon.

He, however, says the names are not final, as the conference will open nominations from floor. For now, Motlanthe has only revealed the names of those who will be elected to the top six leadership positions.

“The first name is that of President Cyril Ramaphosa, second one is that of Dr. Zwelini Mkhize. I will not give you the tallies in terms of provinces. Remember the requirement is that you must at least be nominated by one province.”

Motlanthe has also announced the three nominations names for the position of the ANC deputy president.

“For Comrade Paul Mashatile, the tally is 1 791. And for the next name which is Ronald Lamola, the total tally is 427 and for Comrade Oscar Mabuyane, the total tally is 397.”

