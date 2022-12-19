African National Congress (ANC) member, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has hailed the inclusion of three women in the Party’s leadership structure, the Top 7, as an unprecedented moment.

Mapisa-Nqakula was speaking after the announcement of the new ANC leadership at the 55th National Conference in Nasrec, Soweto.

“I am very happy I am very proud of what the ANC has achieved…I am certain they will not let us down.”

She says it took them years to get to this point.

“In 1991 we were calling for 30% representation in the National Executive of the ANC in Durban. Today we have three women in the top positions of ANC leadership, I am at peace.”

She says women have much to contribute in renewing the ANC and she is in full support of the new leadership.

Mapisa-Nqakula speaking to SABC News on the new ANC leadership:

Support for new leadership

Meanwhile, SA Communist Party’s (SACP) Blade Nzimande has also expressed his support of the new leadership.

He says this Top 7 will help revive and take the ANC and the country forward. “We needed a new leadership that would focus on a few things, the recovery of he economy, the renewal of the organisation and the reconfiguration of the alliance.”

“We think the team that is emerging here under the leadership of comrade Cyril Ramaphosa is a team that I think is capable to turn the ANC around.”

However, he says it won’t be easy for the new leadership.

“But it’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be a long process. This leadership has a much better foundation than the one we had in 2017.”

Nzimande speaking to SABC News on the new ANC leadership: