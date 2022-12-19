50/50 is a slogan used by women in the African National Congress (ANC) to advocate for equal representation at the top of Africa’s oldest liberation organisation.

But as the African National Congress (ANC) 55th National Conference continues, the highs and lows that were witnessed during the build-up to the conference are continuing.

The issue of women’s nominations is still a challenge for the party, which will be celebrating more than 110 years of its existence in three weeks’ time.

On the other hand, you have a sister party in Namibia’s SWAPO, which has elected women to senior positions.

ANC 55th National Conference Day 3 I David Mabuza, Dlamini-Zuma decline nomination:

Many years ago, women such as Charlotte Maxeke fought for full membership in the organisation. However, women continue to face the same challenges. Recently, ANC veteran Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma sounded bold in fighting on. However, during the nomination, she backed down.

Some women have been nominated and are on the ballot. It is now up to the conference to affirm or reject women’s leadership.

Lindiwe Sisulu has also received a floor nomination for the position of Treasurer General. Sisulu has accepted. #ANCNationalConference #sabcnews — Paballo Lephaka (@Pabi_Lephaka) December 17, 2022

Meanwhile, SWAPO in Namibia has been able to lead the way. The party is most likely to have a female Presidential candidate for the next national elections in Namibia after this liberation organisation elected a woman as the Vice President of the organisation.

It also gave a stamp of approval for a female to be Secretary General of the party.

Video – ANC 55th National Conference Day 2 I Baleka Mbete vouches for women to take the SG seat: