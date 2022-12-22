The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo will soon meet to study a report on the conduct by members at the party’s 55th national conference.

ANC Limpopo Chairperson, Stanley Mathabatha and his deputy Florence Radzilani changed from supporting the candidacy of party president Cyril Ramaphosa to supporting Dr Zweli Mkhize on the eve of the Top Seven elections. This led to some delegates questioning Mathabatha’s leadership.

Spokesperson Jimmy Machaka has dismissed reports that anyone will be pushed out of either the party or provincial government positions.

“There is no MEC that is going to be removed because he supported president Cyril Ramaphosa, there is no MEC that is going to be removed because he supported another candidate. Let’s not pre-empt what the PEC will say instead await a report, interrogate the report and the PEC will take a decision in the interest of the AN and the people of Limpopo,” says Machaka.

In the video below: ANC 55th National Conference Day 5 | Mathabatha on why he withdrew support for President Ramaphosa