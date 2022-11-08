Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape, Zamani Saul says the position of ANC president should be uncontested to create unity within the party.

Speaking to the SABC in an exclusive interview earlier on Tuesday, Saul argues that the ANC lacks unity and this has implications for the country. He has previously lamented the disruption of a smooth transition of leadership in the ruling party.

This comes as the party is scheduled to hold its 55th elective conference next month. Various provinces and structures have made pronouncements on their preferred candidates.

The Northern Cape threw its weight behind the incumbent president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

The ANC’s December Conference is set to be recorded as amongst the most important the party has ever had. Since its last conference, the ANC has been struggling not only within its ranks but also in the heart of South Africans. This has led to the belief that comes 2024 national elections, the party will not reach over 50% threshold.

The president of the African National Congress has recently come under fire from his predecessors. However, ANC Northern Cape chairperson Zamani Saul insists that the position of party president must not be contested.

According to Saul, the position should be a symbol of unity.

Exclusive Interview | Mzwandile Mbeje in conversation with Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul: