ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the recently concluded ANC 55th national conference was a decisive moment to reclaim the governing party and return it to its former glory.

He was speaking at the end of the adjourned conference which ended just before 3am this morning at the Imvelo Safari Lodge in Bloemfontein.

The hybrid conference was attended by over 3000 delegates who joined at different hubs across the nine provinces with the main one in Bloemfontein.

Ramaphosa says the conference heralded the moment for the strengthening of the ANC.

The ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says turning the resolutions of the party’s recently concluded 55th national conference into action will be used to measure the success of the gathering.

The party adopted a raft of resolutions which include the creation of a Monitoring and Evaluation unit at the ANC head office to monitor the service delivery of the party’s deployees in government.

The party also resolved to increase funding for political parties following the unintended consequences of the Party Funding Act on major political parties.

Ramaphosa says the impact of the conference can only be realised if its resolutions are implemented.

Cabinet Reshuffle

ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula says the president is busy applying his mind on a possible cabinet reshuffle, following the Elective Conference. Mbalula says after the January eighth statement – also in Bloemfontein this weekend, the ANC will prepare for a Cabinet Lekgotla where a way forward on a cabinet reshuffle will be determined

“President is also looking at the issue of replacement in the cabinet. So in the next week after this conference and the January 8th, we are hard at work in terms of the news restructuring. We are hard at work in terms of the government structure in terms of the cabinet, how is it going to look like…the president would have applied his mind in terms of these issues. We’ll be hard at work in terms of preparing for cabinet Lekgotla and the ANC Lekgotla”, says Mbalula.

55th National Conference Declaration of @MYANC : 16 – 20 December 2022 in Gauteng and 5th January 2023 in Free State as presented by Secretary General @MbalulaFikile and adopted by the 55th National Conference. #ANC55 pic.twitter.com/41hiP9cKPJ — African National Congress #ANC111 (@MYANC) January 6, 2023

Ramaphosa officially closes 55th ANC Conference: