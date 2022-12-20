The announcement of the results of additional members of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) and the commission outcomes has been postponed.

This as the ANC’s 55th National Conference which started in Nasrec south of Johannesburg last week Friday, was unable to conclude its business. The new Top 7 of the party’s leadership was elected and announced on Monday.

The ANC’s Secretary General Fikile Mbalula addressed delegates at the conference.

ANC 55th National Conference Day 5 | Conference adjourns until the 5th January 2022:

Earlier, the re-elected ANC national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe says the party’s newly-elected NEC will decide how to deal with members who voted against the party line in regard to the Phala Phala report in the National Assembly.

The then-presidential hopeful, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, was among a few ANC members of Parliament who voted in favour of the adoption of the Section 89 report.

Speaking at the ANC’s national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, Mantashe says the governing party wanted disciplined members.

VIDEO: Re-elected ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe speaks to the SABC: