President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) for a second term on Monday.

Ramaphosa received 2 476 votes, ahead of former health minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize’s 1897 vote branches for the presidency.

The candidates vying for the top 7 positions on the national executive committee (NEC) were announced by the ANC electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe.





