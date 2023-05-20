The funeral of the late South African Ambassador to Algeria, Billy Masetlha, will be held at the Bryanston Methodist Church, north of Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

Masetlha passed away on Sunday after a long illness.

He served the government in various capacities, including as Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.

Masetlha was deeply involved in the anti-apartheid movement and was a member of Umkhonto we Sizwe.

Gauteng Premier spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga says Masetlha has been accorded a Special Provincial Official funeral.

“Mr Masetlha was the founding member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and played an instrumental role in other political organisations such as the Azanian Students Organisation and the Soweto Students Representatives Council. Mr Masetlha became involved in the struggle to attain democracy at a very young age.:

“In 1976, he joined the military arm of the African National Congress, Umkhonto we Sizwe. He also served as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency and served in various diplomatic positions. At the time of his passing, he was South Africa’s Ambassador to Algeria and Western Sahara,” adds Mhaga.

The video below is reporting on the passing of Billy Masetlha: