South Africa’s Ambassador to Algeria, Billy Masetlha, has passed away.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has confirmed that Masetlha passed away today after a long illness.

He served the government in various capacities, including as Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

He was deeply involved in the anti-apartheid movement and was a member of Umkhonto We Sizwe.

