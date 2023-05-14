South Africa’s Ambassador to Algeria, Billy Masetlha, has passed away.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has confirmed that Masetlha passed away today after a long illness.
He served the government in various capacities, including as Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.
He was deeply involved in the anti-apartheid movement and was a member of Umkhonto We Sizwe.
