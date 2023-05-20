Former Tourism Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu has promised to take care of the family of the late struggle stalwart and Ambassador to Algeria, Billy Masetlha.

She was speaking at the Ambassador’s funeral service at the Methodist Church in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg.

Masetlha died at the age of 68, a week ago, following a long illness.

He served the government in various capacities, including as Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency. Masetlha was deeply involved in the anti-apartheid movement and was a member of Umkhonto we Sizwe.

Sisulu shared fond memories of the life of the late struggle stalwart and also highlighted how Masetlha suffered.

“Billy just happened to walk in that unfortunate path all his life and he suffered this with such grace. He carried no grudges on anybody. The time Billy was working from Luthuli House, you could see how most of these experiences had drained him. Billy, you are the greatest , the greatest friend, one of the greatest revolutionists of our time, our age and an extraordinary human being. Billy had a tough tough life, and we the ANC could have made it better for him.”

Loyalty

Masetlha’s sister, Dipuo paid tribute to her brother, saying he was loyal to the liberation movement to the core.

She says her brother didn’t steal from the needy.

“He said, I’m not going to leave you in shame that I stole the organisation’s money. I will never leave you in shame, even for my grandchildren that you will find my name anywhere , even in your Zondo Commission. I did not steal people’s money – and for that, I respect my brother.”

VIDEO: Mourners gather to pay last respects at Ambassador Billy Masetlha’s funeral:



Additional reporting by Pearl Magubane.