The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has expressed sadness at the passing of South Africa’s Ambassador to Algeria, Billy Masetlha.

Masetlha passed on today following a long illness.

He had served the government in various capacities, including as Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

International Relations and Cooperation deputy minister Alvin Botes says Masetlha played a key role in the liberation struggle.

Botes says Masetlha was the founder of the Congress of South African Students (COSAS).

“Ambassador Masetlha has been a founder of what we call the Congress of South African Students (COSAS) and made sure that the liberation movement in exile, in particular, played its key role in relation to the international colour of solidarity. I think, as you may know, that Ambassador Masetlha has been a key member of the controversies with the military and the Liberation Army of the African National Congress. So we have actually lost one of the unparalleled and committed freedom fighters of the South African people.”

DIRCO expresses sadness at the passing of SA ambassador to Algeria Billy Masetlha: