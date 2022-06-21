The AmaFaku royal family and prince Dumelani Sigcau obtained a court order to ensure their participation and performing of traditional rituals during the funeral of the AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Sigcau.

The royal family asked the court to order the respondents to engage them in the funeral arrangements, in particular for the performance of rituals from the time the body of the King leaves the funeral parlour until the finalisation of the funeral.

The applicants stated in papers that as the Acting King, prince Dumelani Sigcau is required to perform certain rituals as per the AmaMpondo custom and they have been excluded from doing this.

The respondents in the matter included the President of South Africa, CoGTA minister and MEC and Stella and Nobandla Sigcau.

The court also ruled that the 7th respondent, Nobandla Sigcau is allowed to perform rituals in consultation with the applicants as long as it is not in conflict with those performed by the applicants.

President Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya has also confirmed the President’s attendance. He will deliver the eulogy.

AmaMpondo King funeral:

The king was inaugurated as Monarch of the AmaMpondo nation in 2018. King Zanozuko Sigcau passed away on Tuesday, May 31, following a period of illness.

Funeral proceedings are taking place at the Ndimakude Great Place at Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape. The funeral will feature military ceremonial elements in accordance with the Category 1 status of this occasion.

