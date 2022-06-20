Final preparations for the Special Official Funeral Category One, of the late amaMpondo King, Zanozuko Sigcau, are under way at Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape. King Zanozuko Sigcau passed away at the end of last month after a short illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at his funeral on Tuesday.

Preparations for the King’s funeral:

Government officials, traditional leaders and the amaMpondo nation will gather at the Ndimakude Great Place to bid farewell to the late King.

King Zanozuko was inaugurated as King of the amaMpondo nation in 2018. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha says the he is happy with the preparations so far.

“All the signs are there that we will be ready for tomorrow for a well- deserved send off for our late King. I wish to take this opportunity on behalf of the provincial government to thank the President for giving the King an official funeral category, which is a deserved honour for a man of his stature,” Nqatha adds.

Military role in category one funeral

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Colonel Ntsundeni Thenga, expands on the military’s role in accordance with the Category One status.

Thenga says, “We have got the leading detachment and the escort, from there we have gun carriage. Once we put the body on the gun carriage, we will then move in the military procession and then do our military salutations. Once done, we hand over the programme to the officials.”

The spokesperson for the royal family, Chief Jongulwazi Sigcau, says the procession will start early in the morning and they will head to Lusikisiki.

“It is families and members of the nation bringing back the remains of the King where he is resting, so that he can be taken to his final rest place. That is going to be done at 5:00 in the morning,“ he says.

The funeral will begin at 9:00 am.

Memorial service

On Saturday, hundreds of mourners gathered at a memorial service for the late amaMpondo King that was held in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape.

Memorial service for the late King: