The newly-elected Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad, has rejected as baseless, criticism that bigger parties are holding him hostage.

Amad who will be sworn in on Monday, is also expected to announce the new members of mayoral committees.

He became mayor on Friday with the assistance of the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other minority parties that voted together in the council.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mpho Phalatse was earlier removed during a motion of no confidence.

Amad says, “I have already started on the ground. I’ve hit the ground running. I was in Lenasia doing some cleaning-up campaign over the weekend. Our town is now clean and yet this is a mini-economic hub in the city of Johannesburg, in the peripheries of the city in the south. Give me time, in hundred days, there will be commitment, whether I serve for one day or finish the term, for as long as I’ll make an impact.

