Voting for the position of mayor for the City of Johannesburg is underway this Friday afternoon. Three candidates have been nominated for the position. They are Al Jamah’s Thapelo Amad, former mayor Mpho Phalatse and Action SA’s Funzi Ngobeni.

The ANC voting block which comprises the EFF, Minority Parties and now the Patriotic Alliance have nominated Al Jamah’s Thapelo Amad as their preferred candidate to be the Mayor of Johannesburg. This comes after Mpho Phalatse of the DA was removed during a vote of no-confidence yesterday.

The Patriotic Alliance which has eight seats in council has indicated that it will be voting together with the ANC block following a fallout with the DA over the DA’s objection that they be given two MMC positions.

ActionSA which has accused the DA of arrogance for refusing to accede to this proposal say they are now fielding their own candidate as they are no longer in the multi-party government in Johannesburg following Phalatse’s ousting.

The IEC has set up ballot boxes inside the council chambers and voting is expected to resume after half past one.

VIDEO | City of Joburg council elects a new mayor: