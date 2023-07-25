A terrifying armed robbery incident in Alexandra, a township north of Johannesburg, has left 15 people wounded after a group of armed robbers violently attacked residents.

The perpetrators not only stole valuable items like cell phones, cash, shoes, and clothes but also opened fire, causing injuries to innocent victims. 12 individuals, primarily youths from KwaZulu-Natal, have been apprehended in connection with the incident and are awaiting trial.

Alarming crime rate

The alarming crime rate in Gauteng has become a significant concern, with statistics showing a 7.1% increase during the third quarter of the previous year alone.

Areas like Alexandra and other townships have been identified as crime hotspots, raising serious security challenges for the local authorities.

Gauteng police commissioner, Elias Mawela, claims the S’tswetla informal settlement in Alexandra remains one of the areas most affected by criminal activities. Among the incidents mentioned was an accusation against an individual referred to as “School Bag,” who was suspected of being responsible for multiple criminal activities in the area, including the loss of a patroller.

To address the escalating crime, the police are calling on the community to assist in identifying the suspect known as “School Bag”.

The engagement and cooperation of the residents are seen as essential in the fight against crime and bringing perpetrators to justice.

Concerns over vigilantism, mob justice in Gauteng

Mob justice

However, recent events in S’tswetla have also seen a dark side of vigilante justice. Last week, five suspected criminals were stoned and burned to death by angry residents who felt that crime has spiraled out of control in the area, particularly during periods of load shedding.

Such incidents reflect the growing frustration and desperation among communities dealing with the impact of crime on their daily lives.

The authorities are deeply concerned about the rise of mob justice incidents, urging residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. Instead, they are encouraged to work with law enforcement agencies to address crime issues through legal channels.

The Alexandra community’s safety and well-being are paramount, and it is essential for all stakeholders, including the police, local leaders, and residents, to unite in finding effective solutions to combat crime and restore peace and security to the township. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive efforts to address the underlying causes of crime in vulnerable communities and to promote safety and justice for all.