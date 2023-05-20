Namibian Justice minister, Yvonne Dausab has called on African leaders to allow citizens to hold them accountable in their respective countries.

Addressing the Pan African Parliament (PAP) in Midrand in Johannesburg, Dausab says often leaders must raise concerns to those derailing from the objectives set out by continental bodies such as PAP and African Union (AU).

Dausab says good governance is important in ensuring development of the African continent.

“We don’t, as leaders want to hold each other accountable … for heralding the end of non-participation of Africans in the continental decision-making processes,” adds Dausab.

Meanwhile, non-profit organisations against gender based violence are calling on the Pan African Parliament to convene a summit with the aim of tackling the scourge on the African continent.

This come at a time where Parliament’s International Relations and Co-operation Committee Chairperson in South Africa Supra Mahumapelo said the Pan African Parliament will be an embarrassment if allegations against the PAP President, Fortune Charumbira are true.

Kwanele Foundation founder, Sihle Sibisi says law enforcement agencies are also failing victims of gender based violence.

“We need a Pan African gender based violence summit … somebody sits on it and nothing is being done.”

