Pan-African Parliament to elect new President on Monday

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) is due to elect the President of the continental legislative body on Monday, in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

However, the Southern Caucus finds itself in a dilemma, grappling with division over selecting a candidate in adherence to the rotational principle.

Zambian Member of Parliament, Miles Bwalya Sampa says it’s time to restore the glory of the Pan-African Parliament. He’s one of the candidates who has thrown his hat into the ring ahead of the elections for the PAP President and 2nd Vice President.

Zimbabwean MP Chief Fortune Charumbira wants to be re-elected to the top post.

Sampa says he wants to unify the house. “I wouldn’t have stood if I didn’t have a backing. We have done a lot of background work. Even within the region Southern Africa SADC, we should have rotation.”

Former Clerk of the PAP, Adv. Zwelethu Madasa sheds light on the role and intricacies of the electoral process in the Pan-African Parliament.

