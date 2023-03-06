Department of International Relations and Corporation (Dirco) Deputy Minister, Candith Mashego-Dhlamini, has called on Pan African Parliament to play an important role on the continent to advance Africa.

She says the house should not just take a role of an oversight, but have a meaningful contribution on the continent.

Mashego-Dhlamini says there are many challenges facing the continent and the Pan African Parliament should take the lead in resolving them.

Mashego-Dhlamini was a guest speaker at the opening of the 6th sitting of Parliament. She adds that human trafficking is also a thorny issue on the continent.

Hon. Candith Mashego-Dhlamini, Deputy Minister of @DIRCO_ZA arrives at the Seat of the Continental Parliament in Midrand. She is expected to deliver the key note address on the occasion of the Opening Ceremony of the Sitting of the #PAP Permanent Committees and other PAP Organs. pic.twitter.com/A4APjk6Go3 — PanAfricanParliament (@AfrikParliament) March 6, 2023

“We look forward to your continued effort to interrogate the tenure of the African Union action plan to end child labour, forced labour and human trafficking with the view to ensuring implementation at the national level to protect our children, but also our nationals from trafficking across borders,” she says.

Challenges facing the African continent, such as peace and security, human rights violations were at the centre of the opening of the Pan African Parliament’s (PAP) 6th sitting in Midrand Johannesburg.

Pan African Parliament meet at the sixth sitting in Johannesburg:

A call was been made for all organs of the African Union (AU) to tackle the hurdles hindering progress on the continent. The parliament resumed its sixth sitting in Midrand, Johannesburg today.

Pan African Parliament President, Fortune Charumbira says unconstitutional change of government and terrorism should be dealt with on the continent.

PAP President says that the Continental Parliament should be a beacon of hope for the aspirations, dreams and ideals of the people of Africa. He was speaking at the Official Opening of Sitting of Committees held under @_AfricanUnion theme of 2023. More: https://t.co/Jv4fcG054I pic.twitter.com/o7Gzdk49gA — PanAfricanParliament (@AfrikParliament) March 6, 2023

“The issues of the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government, the expanding trade of terrorism and violent extremism across the continent, is a challenge that the committee on corporation international relations and conflict resolution should also engage among other issues.”

Load-shedding has delayed proceedings at the Pan African Parliament in Midrand Johannesburg #PAP #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/W7WbJk0sax — Ditaba Tsotetsi (@tsotetsiditaba) March 6, 2023