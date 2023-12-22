Activist urges parents to address sexual consent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Children’s rights activist Joan van Niekerk has issued a call for parents and caregivers to engage in open conversations with their children about sexual consent and violence.

The plea follows the arrest of three 17-year-old boys who allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old girl during a party in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, on Sunday.

Van Niekerk emphasizes the need for parents to address the issue, particularly educating boys about sexual consent and the consequences of sexual assault. She notes that children may not anticipate harm from their peers and highlights the increasing trend of child-on-child violence.

“We’re seeing more and more child-on-child violence – and I think often young women, in particular, believe that they are safe with their peers – that their peers would not assault them sexually, or even physically, because of the relationships between them,” Van Niekerk stated.

Van Niekerk stresses the importance of discussing the impact of sexual assault on victims and educating boys about the legal consequences they may face. She underscores that a conviction for rape could have lifelong implications for the accused, urging careful investigation and evidence preparation to ensure justice is served.

The three boys appeared in the children’s court at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court where the matter was postponed to the 28th of this month for further investigations.

It is reported that the girl was attending a party when the incident happened.

One of the three teenagers accused of raping the 15-year-old girl has been released after charges against him were withdrawn.

3 boys arrested in connection with alleged gang rape in Midrand:

