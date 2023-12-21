Charges dropped for one of the three boys accused of rape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One of the three teenagers accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Midrand, north of Johannesburg on Sunday, has been released after charges against him were withdrawn.

The three boys aged 17 appeared in the children’s court at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court where the matter was postponed to the 28th of this month for further investigations.

It is reported that the victim was attending a party when the incident happened.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona says the department will provide psycho-social support to all the learners.

“We understand that one learner, his case was withdrawn. So they only have two that remain in custody. So one was released and we’ll stay with the process of psycho support. You can imagine one spends a night in custody and the following day their cases are withdrawn. You can imagine what one is going through. That’s why as the department, we cannot take sides. We will support all our children.”

