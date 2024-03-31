Midrand accident claims 2 lives, 4 killed in Eastern Cape crash

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Two males, aged 17 and 9 years-old, have been killed following a collision involving two vehicles on the N1 south bound in Midrand north of Johannesburg.

Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived on the scene to find that one of the vehicles, a SUV, had overturned resulting in some of the occupants being ejected from the vehicle.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen says the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

“Prior to the arrival of paramedics, three children were allegedly rushed to a nearby hospital by bystanders. An adult male and female from the same vehicle, as well as three occupants of the secondary vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilized on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital.”

Eastern Cape accident

Four people have died while another four were injured during an accident on the R411 road at Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Provincial Transport Spokesperson Unathi Binqose says a vehicle with eight occupants lost control and overturned.

Four of the occupants died on the scene including the driver.

Binqose says circumstances of the crash are unknown at this stage but a docket of culpable homicide has been opened. He says the Department is concerned about the increasing number of death tolls during this Easter period.

“Saturday has proven to be the deadliest on our road since the launch of our Arrive Alive campaign. As we saw nine people losing their lives from two separate accidents within a space of just six hours, that has taken our death toll for this period to 15. The MEC for Transport Xolile Nqatha is calling on you and I as road users to remain extra vigilant and obey the rules of the roads all the time as we expect the volume of traffic to start pic king up this afternoon.”