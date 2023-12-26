[GRAPHIC CONTENT] North West woman arrested for alleged rape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in North West have arrested a 38-year-old woman for alleged rape at Oudedorp outside Potchefstroom.

According to police, the suspect was arrested after she allegedly forcefully shoved a bottle in the private part of a 15-year-old girl.

It is alleged that the suspect and the victim had a quarrel about alcohol and a fight ensued. Subsequent to the incident, the victim was badly injured and admitted at a local hospital. North West police spokesperson Amanda Funani has more.

“The suspect was arrested after she forcefully shoved a bottle on the 15-year-old girl’s private parts. It is alleged that the suspect and the victim had a quarrel about alcohol and a fight ensued. Subsequent to the incident, the victim was badly injured and admitted at the local hospital. The suspect is expected to appear before the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 27 December 2023.”