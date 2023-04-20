ActionSA has announced that it will hold its inaugural Policy Conference in September 2023, in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Party leaders told a media briefing earlier on Thursday that public consultations with regards to policy development, will take place in May ahead of the policy conference.

ActionSA Chief Strategist Andre Coetzee, says these consultations will allow South Africans to have an input on policies the party should look at.

He says more than 600 delegates from across the country who will attend the Policy Conference, will then solidify the policies.

“We will also ensure that all nine provinces are given an opportunity to participate in the consultative process leading up to the policy conference. As an emerging party that was founded in August 2020 – we have spent the past couple of years building structures and ensuring that there is a representation in all nine provinces. This is an important point from a policy perspective because our policy conference must represent the diversity of our party.”

Meanwhile party leader, Herman Mashaba has conceded that coalitions, both nationally and provincially are likely to form.

However, he says the party will think carefully before going into coalition with any party.

“For us as ActionSA, we have accepted coalitions, where will work with coalitions, but we want to make it really clear as ActionSA that we will not obviously work with the ANC in all three spheres of government. We will not really work with the EFF at national and provincial government. I’m sure all of you are aware, I’ve worked really well with the EFF at local government, and I think it’s something that one must credit and acknowledge.”