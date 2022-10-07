ActionSA says it will be engaging its coalition partners and all political parties following its decision to review its approach to coalitions.

This is in the wake of the collapse of the multi-party government in the City of Johannesburg.

The DA’s Dr Mpho Phalatse was ousted in a motion of no confidence during a council sitting last week.

ActionSA and the IFP snubbed Thursday’s coalition partners’ media briefing at Tshwane House.

The party’s national Chairperson, Michael Beaumont, says: “Particular attention was paid to the relative instability that has risen in these metros and the importance of turning that situation around. The Senate has resolved that there will be a full-scale review of the coalitions of which ActionSA is part or will be a part (of) going forward. In that review, we will be engaging all political parties to identify all possible areas of agreement and collaboration, including engaging our existing coalition partners, to determine how we can improve the service delivery agenda and stability of the metros in which we are in government.”

This meeting was convened in the wake of the collapse of the multi-party government in Johannesburg and growing concerns for the stability of the coalitions in Gauteng.https://t.co/Cyj80fgaco — ActionSA (@Action4SA) October 6, 2022

Arrogance, interference

ActionSA has since slammed the DA for what it terms as “arrogance” towards other political parties that were in a coalition with it in the City of Johannesburg.

Beaumont says if the country wants to see a smooth run of coalition-led governments, equal recognition of political parties will have to be of paramount importance.

Meanwhile, the party’s caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg Council, Funzi Ngobeni, admitted that Dr Phalatse found it difficult to carry out her responsibilities because of what he calls “interference” by DA national leaders who had vested interests in the city.

While also praising Dr Phalate’s leadership skills, Ngobeni says he hopes that some of the projects that were initiated under the coalition will be implemented as the approved budget catered for them.