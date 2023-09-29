ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont has described the City of Tshwane’s handling of the ongoing wage strike as irresponsible. Services have been disrupted in the metro since some workers downed tools two months ago after the City reneged on implementing a three-year salary and wage agreement that was signed in 2021.

The City says it cannot afford to pay the increases.

Beaumont says the metro’s refusal to return to the negotiating table with unions is irresponsible, as workers are facing rising costs .

“It’s not just badly managed. It’s been managed irresponsibly by making the residents of this municipality pay the price for those decisions. Effectively when you sign a wage increase deal at a municipal government level that is made legally by the bargaining council the nature of that agreement is such that if the circumstances change and it’s no longer affordable call everyone to the table and renegotiate. What you can’t do is pretend that the agreement does not exist and not implement it because foreseeably anyone can see it’s going to cause this kind of reaction and instability.”

Tshwane Multiparty Coalition | ActionSA urges Tshwane mayor to meet with unions:

Political solution

South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and opposition parties in the City of Tshwane believe a political solution is the way to go to end the labour dispute in the Metro.

Workers affiliated to Samwu and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (IMATU) supported by residents and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) marched yesterday to the City’s head office as opposition parties were expected to table a motion demanding that the council engage with labour unions to end the wage increase.

They are calling for the City to reinstate dismissed workers and pay their outstanding salaries for August and September.

Tshwane’s executive mayor, Cilliers Brink says the City’s efforts to bring stability are being hampered by violent protests among other things.

IMATU says disruption, lack of services in Tshwane cannot be blamed on its members:

-Additional Reporting Phanuel Shuma