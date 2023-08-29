The High Court in Polokwane in Limpopo will on Wednesday deliver judgment in a trial within a trial in the case of five men accused of killing Collins Chabane mayor, Moses Maluleke.

Judge Violet Semenya postponed the matter due to the unavailability of the legal representative of one of the accused.

Two of the five accused, Avhatakali Mudau and Wisani Baloyi, want the court to dismiss their confession statements which they say they made after police allegedly tortured them.

The accused are on trial for the murder of Maluleke in Xikundu village outside Malamulele in July last year.

The state is expected to call two more witnesses to testify when the trial resumes.

Meanwhile, Maluleke’s family has been calling for the capture of the alleged mastermind behind his murder.

More details in the report below:

– Report by Ntwanano Vuma