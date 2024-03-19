Accuse five in AKA, Tibz murder case says he is not a flight risk

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lindokuhle Ndimande, who is one of the five accused applying for bail in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, has told the Durban Magistrate’s Court that he is not a flight risk.

In his sworn statement read out in court by his lawyer Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Ndimande says he handed himself over to police on February 28 this year.

Ndimande and his co-accused were allegedly involved in the killing of Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane in February last year.

Ndimande’s sworn statement says: “On February 27, 2024, while away visiting my girlfriend, I received a call from my biological mother in Camperdown. She informed me that there were police at home looking for me. She then handed a cellular phone to the person who told me that he was a police officer and that I must hand myself over. He further stated that in the event I failed to hand myself over, he had already shown my mother where my grave would be next to the cattle kraal, as he and another police officer were even prepared to shoot me.”

