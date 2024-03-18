AKA, Tibz murder suspects are at risk: Ndimande’s lawyer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One of the five accused who is applying for bail in the murder of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane has told the Durban Magistrate’s Court that his life and those of his co-accused who are currently detained in the Kingdom of Eswatini are at risk.

Lindani Ndimande’s statement was read out by his lawyer Joe Wolmerans.

The court heard that the accused were also wanted for taxi violence-related matters at Mtubatuba.

Ndimande is alleging that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) National Intervention Unit (NIU) threatened to kill his family if they did not cooperate with investigations into his whereabouts.

Wolmerans read the statement: “My four siblings were killed by the NIU (National Intelligence Unit). The NIU made it clear when they visited my homestead that they will kill my whole family. They had their faces covered when they came to my homestead to look for me. My co-accused at Eswatini, yet to be restrained, have been forewarned and fled to seek refuge in Eswatini. The said member of NIU left a clear message that they would return for my family.”

AKA, Tibz murder accused apply for bail:

