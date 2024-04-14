EXCLUSIVE | Anele Tembe’s father suspects foul play in her death

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The father of Anele Tembe says he suspects foul play in his daughter’s death.

Tembe who was the fiancé of the late rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, fell from the tenth floor of a hotel in Cape Town in April 2021 while in the company of Forbes.

Several months have passed since police announced that they would open an inquest into Tembe’s death.

Her father, Moses Tembe, spoke to SABC News in an exclusive interview.

“From what we’ve heard as facts, that she was actually recognised by or found out by some other lady in the street and so on and on, you know, unattended to. One got a sense that there could be some foul play, but one was not there.”

“This matter is a subject of the inquest. I truly believe that the process must be respected. It would be amiss of me to get into the details of the inquest,” he adds.

Below is the exclusive interview with Moses Tembe: