EXCLUSIVE I Moses Tembe speaks about Anele’s death

This week marked three years since the death of 22-year-old Anele Tembe – whose body landed on the ground from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel in April 2021 while in the company of her fiancé, rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.

It has been a painstaking wait for her family who want answers about what really happened to her.

The start of the inquest into her death has been dragging on since last year.

In June 2022, the National Prosecuting Authority decided not to prosecute anybody. Instead, after Forbes’s murder in 2023, a decision was taken to refer the matter to the Inquest Court.

Since the first sitting was due to start in October last year, the Tembe’s have been left frustrated over the multiple delays.

In the first-ever, EXCLUSIVE Interview, Tembe’s father, Moses, sits down with SABC News Senior Reporter Chriselda Lewis.

He describes the wounds of his grieving family: “For the family, we are still feeling so much pain, we are still feeling so much anguish out of the passing of our daughter Anele. In fact, I can tell you our hearts remain so shattered into pieces by the passing of Anele but having said that, by the grace of God our hearts are still beating.”

Below is the exclusive interview with Moses Tembe: