Advocate in AKA, Tibz case asks court to revisit an initial ruling

Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa, representing two of the five men accused of killing rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane has asked the Durban Magistrate’s Court to revisit its initial ruling relating to the documents that were meant for the court in Eswatini.

The affidavit is said to have been compiled by KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions Elaine Harrison, requesting the arrest of the two suspects in Eswatini, who are yet to be extradited.

The bail application of the five suspects is continuing today.

The court had previously ruled that it would not allow the defence to submit any documents meant for Eswatini to be used as evidence in the bail application of the five accused.

Mlotshwa argued that part of the content of the affidavit speaks to evidence that bears reference to his clients.

He says, “I will talk about the accused one and five, they also feature in that request. That request is in the public space, because it is in the digital space there are comments. We are saying one of the grounds it is relevant to these proceedings, let it not be rejected because it is already available in the electronic space.”

