‘Pending matters of accused in AKA, Tibz case may favour State’

Legal expert Abigail Ngobene says it is up to the State to show why it is not in the interest of justice that bail be granted to the five accused in the murder case of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

The five men are charged with the murder of Forbes and Motsoane in Durban last year.

So far, the defence teams have handed in sworn affidavits by the accused in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, according to which several of them have been assaulted by the police and forced into confessions.

Lindokuhle Ndimande, who is one of the accused told the court that he is not a flight risk.

Ngobene says the fact that four of the accused have pending cases, may weigh heavily in the State’s favour.

She says, “The fact that four have pending cases and those play a pivotal role for the court to decide if the interest of justice permits. You’ll remember when we were briefed by the SAPS on how this offence was committed, it shows there was a orchestration behind the scenes, there was a lot of coordination.”

“The state must come and put the court in their confidence if these people are released on bail, are they likely to jeopardise the further investigation, or put the entire interest of justice into jeopardy.”

