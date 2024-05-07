ActionSA leaders Ngobeni, Gafane missing after suspected hijacking

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ActionSA Gauteng Chairperson and premier candidate Funzi Ngobeni and Chairperson of the party’s Youth Forum Hluphi Gafane have reportedly been hijacked in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion.

The party says it is working closely with Funzi and Hluphi’s families, the vehicle tracking company, and law enforcement agencies.

ActionSA has asked the nation to hold Funzi and Hluphi, and their families, in their prayers for their safe return.

It’s understood that the two were travelling in Toyota Hilux bakkie on Tuesday night.

The party has urged anyone with information to contact their nearest police station or contact Bafana on 069 945 3353.

