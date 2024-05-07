sabc-plus-logo

Home

ActionSA leaders Ngobeni, Gafane missing after suspected hijacking

  • Gauteng Provincial Chairperson of ActionSA, Funzi Ngobeni.
  • Image Credits :
  • X-@Action4SA
Reading Time: 2 minutes

ActionSA Gauteng Chairperson and premier candidate Funzi Ngobeni and Chairperson of the party’s Youth Forum Hluphi Gafane have reportedly been hijacked in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion.

The party says it is working closely with Funzi and Hluphi’s families, the vehicle tracking company, and law enforcement agencies.

ActionSA has asked the nation to hold Funzi and Hluphi, and their families, in their prayers for their safe return.

It’s understood that the two were travelling in Toyota Hilux bakkie on Tuesday night.

The party has urged anyone with information to contact their nearest police station or contact Bafana on 069 945 3353.

The video below is reporting more on the story

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES