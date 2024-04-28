ANC working on Maluti-a-Phofung’s Eskom debt, says Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says the historic challenge of electricity and Maluti-a-Phofung municipality’s debt to Eskom is something the ANC led government is working on. He says they are working on getting things right for residents of Phuthaditjhaba.

Ramaphosa said this during the party’s Siyanqoba rally at QwaQwa in eastern Free State ahead of the 29 May general elections.

“The electricity issue and challenges here are having given rise to a number of factors one of those is the non payment to Eskom and this municipality owes a lot of money some R5 billion or so to Eskom. As a result of this dysfunctional governance and corruption that set it. All that we are putting right and our people have gotten the message that we are going to put things right so that they about responsibility and our job to put things right.”

Water shedding

Ramaphosa has reassured residents of Phuthaditjhaba in QwaQwa that the government is working to resolve water shedding. In 2019, residents embarked on a total shutdown complaining about the persisting water and electricity cuts.

Ramaphosa says Minister of Water and Sanitation together with his team are working on improving the water infrastructure.

“The issue of water in this area is major issue that our had been complaining about and Minister Senzo Mchunu and his department are working on a plan to make sure that we solve the water problems here. He and his department have a very good understanding of water architecture of our country and they are paying attention to that and here too we will solve water problem.”

The party president also expressed optimism that they will once again win the elections as they celebrate 30 years of democracy. He says the first democratic elections were historic as they paved the way to change the lives of many South Africans.

Ramaphosa says he is encouraged by the numbers of people, who continue to support the ANC.

Hundreds of ANC members and supporters are hopeful that the party will fulfill its promises after the elections.

Elections 2024 | ANC President embarks on campaign in QwaQwa: