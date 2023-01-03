Parts of Qwaqwa in the eastern Free State have been in the dark for two weeks. This after the substation circuit breaker gave in leaving many households and businesses without electricity.

Maluti-A-Phofung municipal spokesperson Thabo Kessah says they have resorted to providing Eskom with the circuit breaker to speed up the repairs and facilitate the restoration of power to the affected areas.

“Maluti-A-Phofung Local municipality can confirm that Eskom has committed to through their lawyers that they would repair and restore power at the Witsieshoek substation next to the University of Free State, Qwaqwa campus. This after the municipality lost an urgent application to compel Eskom to restore power to thousands of affected households, businesses, since the 18 December 2022. They have committed to this for the next four to five days.”