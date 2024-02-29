EFF boycotts Free State SOPA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State is boycotting the State of the Province Address (SOPA) in QwaQwa.

They say their decision is premised on how government disregards and undermines the dignity and livelihoods of the people.

All eyes will be on Premier Mxolisi Dukwana as he delivers his address, touching on education, service delivery and job opportunities.

The EFF says it has opened a criminal case against Dukwana regarding appointments at the Department of Human Settlements.

The party also mentions that nothing has been done to assist ailing municipalities, such as Maluti-A-Phofung, which owe Eskom billions of rands.

VIDEO: Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana to deliver SOPA:

