Free State police and the Maluti-a-Phofung rescue and fire department have found the body of a missing woman inside a septic tank in her yard in Qwaqwa.

The body of Mookgo Felli Ramateletse had multiple stab wounds and was positively identified by her husband who reported her missing.

Police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring says police searched inside her yard where she was staying and running a business.

They found a pair of slippers shoes and lipstick inside the half opened septic tank.

The body was removed from the tank. A case of murder is being investigated and no arrests have been made.