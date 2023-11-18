ACM leader plans to create create jobs, improve service delivery

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In the Free State voter registration weekend kicked off with the leader of the African Content Movement (ACM) telling party members that the number of people on social grants should be reduced.

Speaking from his stronghold, QwaQwa, in the Free State Hlaudi Motsoeneng told his supporters that he plans to create permanent employment for the people. He has also encouraged his supporters to register to vote.

Motsoeneng urged scores of supporters to ensure that they register to vote so that his party can secure seats in parliament and in the provincial legislature. He told members of his party to get ready for his leadership. His focus is on creating jobs and improving service delivery.

“It is very important for people of SA to go and register. What we need now; we don’t need manifesto, we don’t need policies, we need people who can make sure we deal with poverty. How do you deal with poverty? You deal with poverty by creating employment. I’m against people of SA depending on the grants. I believe that government must create an environment that is conducive for investors to invest so that we can create employment.”

Some young people say they will register to vote but will first study the different political parties before deciding who to vote for.

Palesa Shabalala a young voter says, “I registered in the last elections and I voted on 1 November. This year I am going to check if I’m still registered and I’m going to vote.”

The IEC in the Free State says overall the first day proceeded without any major hiccups. Tents that serve as voting stations that were blown away by strong winds overnight were re-erected on time for opening at 8am.

Voter registration weekend continues until Sunday.

Voter Registration Weekend | FS voter registration proceeds smoothly despite overnight disturbance: