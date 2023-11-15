IEC’s Mamabolo encourages South Africans to register to vote

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo has encouraged South Africans to use the upcoming national registration weekend to register to vote.

Mamabolo says that with approximately 26 million of the 39 million eligible voters in South Africa on the voters’ roll, it’s important to increase the participation in elections.

Speaking in a media briefing at the IEC headquarters in Pretoria ahead of the national registration weekend, Mamabolo called on South Africans to use registration weekends which he says provide the greatest registration opportunity in comparison with other methods including online registration.

“The Electoral Commission makes an impassioned call on adult South Africans to seize the moment by registering as voters. Only those on the voters’ roll can have a say in the electoral outcomes next year. Even if you have not yet decided to vote, it is important to be on the voters’ roll because your choice can only be registered – therefore by not registering you lose your voice,” says Mamabolo.

South Africans will be able to register to vote at voting stations across the country on November 18th and 19th. Voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on both days.

To register to vote, voters must be:

A South African citizen

18 years of age or older

In possession of a valid South African identity document

The next national and provincial elections in South Africa will be held in 2024. The IEC is urging all eligible voters to register to vote so that they can have their say in the future of the country.

Voter Registration Weekend on November 18 and 19! 23,296 Registration stations are ready across South Africa. 📍Find yours at: https://t.co/mpLzNV5Jm7 #SAelections24 pic.twitter.com/t5D0xiF4Vd — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 15, 2023