Five killed in NC accident, four South Korean nationals among injured

Five people have been killed in a collision between two vehicles on the N14 near Keimoes in the Northern Cape.

The injured, who include South Korean nationals, have been taken to local hospitals.

The provincial police spokesperson Sergion Kock says a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

“The Keimoes SAPS are investigating a culpable homicide after a head-on collision occurred between two vehicles that caused the death of five males. The VW Tiguan had four South Korean male passengers and was traveling from Kakamas to Upington. One occupant died on the scene while the other three males were transported to hospital for medical treatment. All four male occupants traveling in the VW Polo are from Kakamas residents sadly died on the scene. Police investigation continues.”