Man who crashed into Zuma’s car granted R500 bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 51-year-old suspect who was arrested after he crashed into former President Jacob Zuma’s car last week has been granted bail of R500 at the Eshowe Magistrate’s court in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Mbuyiseni Ntuli has been charged with drunken driving and reckless and negligent driving.

Police say the man’s vehicle collided with Zuma’s official armoured state vehicle.

The incident happened on Thursday night on the R66 when Zuma was believed to be travelling between Nkandla and Eshowe.

The case has been adjourned to May 3 for further investigations.

VIDEO | Man arrested in connection with Zuma’s accident:

