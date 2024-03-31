Seven killed on Tshwane roads since start of Easter weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minute

City of Tshwane Emergency Service Department has again appealed to motorists to adhere to the rules of the road, following the deaths of seven people since the start of the Easter weekend.

The deaths resulted from multiple vehicle crashes in separate incidences across Tshwane.

Among those dead are four teenagers. Five other people were seriously injured from those crashes.

Spokesperson for the City of Tshwane Emergency Service Charles Mabaso, “The causes of all accidents have not yet been determined and will be investigated by law enforcement authorities. We are making a repeated call for motorists to continue acting responsibly and safely and all times adhere to rules of the road when driving.”

In an incident that occurred on the R55 and Lochner Road in Raslow near Centurion, on 29 March 2024, three motorists lost their lives while three others sustained injuries ranging from critical to severe when two vehicles collided.

In another incident, a bakkie overturned on Britz Road near the Straightfontein Butchery north of Pretoria critically injuring two occupants on 30 March 2024.